Highlife musician, Afowoslide Abbey Trombone has released a new album entitled Ara.

Ara, a seven-track album released May 2, is a contemporary African music album and blends eclectic instrumentations, vocals, and arrangements with soothing Trombone solos.

“The songs in my album include Ojumo Ire which is a devotional song to usher you in to blissful new day, free from evil and hazards; Tomorrow No One Knows is such a didactic kind of music that teaches morals for all and sundry. The song preaches about perseverance, resilience, hard work, time consciousness and self-reliance; Wura Mi is a tribute song to all good mothers across the globe. The role of a good mother like my biological mother can never be taken for granted.

“Ile Wa Dun (My Number One) is a love song for reassuring the beautiful women at home and men they accept to marry that they are their responsibilities. E Ranti Ile – pays homage to some certain things in life like “there is no place like home”. Wherever we go in life, let’s remember where we are from in the cause of searching for greener pastures,” expanded the artiste on the album’s tracks.

Other songs in the album include, Yi O Si Da (Better Times), Omo O Eiipe Dagba, with the latter released as a solo song with ‘sacred lyrics and words of encouragement that gives hope to the barren, whilst praying for long life to celebrate growth and revel in the gift that is the here and now.’

Born Afolaranmi Olaoluwa Abiodun, Abbey Trombone is a musician and songwriter who blends his unique and beautiful trombone tunes as an instrument of expression alongside his Abinibi Groovy Band to promote African music to the globe.

At age 11, he displayed a prodigious talent skill for playing the guitar and the drums. Subsequently, taking a passionate interest in the trombone which became his favourite instrument.

He has featured prominently in major music events, like Felabration at the Afrika Shrine, World Tourism Day, and recorded and performed alongside some reputable musicians across the country such as Tiwa Savage, Praiz, two-time Grammy Award winner, Lekan Babalola; Patoranking, Seun Kuti, Dede Mabiaku, Ade Bantu, Charly Boy, Kola Ogunkoya, and for His Royal Majesty (HRM) Professor Laz Ekwueme.