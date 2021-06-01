The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised foreign exchange users and the general public to patronise only Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licenced bureaux de changes (BDCs) to get dollars at the approved rate.

In a statement issued at the weekend, ABCON president, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said only CBN-licenced BDCs operate with regulatory guidelines of selling dollars at approved rate.

Gwadabe advised members of the public to always patronise CBN licenced BDCs which are regulation-complaint and operate within international best practices.

He said that parallel market activities have for years become major drivers of the exchange rates and control over such transactions has become burdensome.

He noted that forex speculators are capitalising on the state of the foreign exchange market and the naira to sell dollars above CBN approved margin.

Gwadabe maintained that CBN-licenced BDCs are not selling dollars to end users above the N2 per dollar margin set by the financial sector regulator to protect the naira against foreign exchange speculators and ensure exchange rate stability.

The ABCON executive council has therefore denied report, claiming that the CBN-licenced BDCs bought dollars at N393 to a dollar and sold at N494 to a dollar, representing N101 margin.

The ABCON executive council, has therefore brought the inaccurate report to the attention of the Nigerian Press Council, urging it to call those responsible for the misleading report to order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABCON Executive Council said that while its members comply rigorously with the CBN regulatory requirement of a predetermined weekly transaction margin, it has failed to see what informed the newspaper’s spurious claim of an imaginary selling margin.

ABCON Executive Council said ABCON has continued to ensure that BDCs file their reports as at when due. The BDCs also do Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence reports.

It said that while BDCs are licenced to offer retail, across the counter, foreign exchange transactions, they however play critical roles in the economy and have contributed to the economic development of the country like ensuring order and confidence in the forex market, providing data for monetary policy, channels for CBN intervention in retail forex market and creation of over 15,000 jobs among others.