Head Coach of Nigeria men’s senior volleyball team, Usman Abdallah has included Nigeria Customs Service’s Morris Dikiyai and Matthew Ejeh as well as Nigeria Correctional Services, Dauda Saje in his 12-man squad for the2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Rwanda.

The 2021 African Volleyball Championship will take place in Rwanda from 5th to 20th September.

Emmanuel Okeke, Izuchukwu Nwachukwu, Bruno Ibeh, Philip Akande and Moses Gana have also been handed their first senior call-up following their spectacular performances at the first phase of the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Ilorin.

Daniel Nathaniel, Samuel Ogwuche and Afun Idowu are among the regulars included in the squad.

Usman Abdallah said the selection of the team is a combination of experienced and young active players.

The former Nigeria International said the players were selected based on their performance at the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Ilorin.

He said, “If you look at the national team, you will see that it is a mixture of experienced players and young players who have been playing excellent volleyball for the last four years both at the African and World scene.

Nigeria will know their opponents during the draws at the end technical meeting on the arrival day.

FULL LIST

Setters: Bruno Ibeh (Nigeria Police) and Daniel Nathaniel (Sunshine Spikers)

Opposite Hitter: Morris Dikiyai (Nigeria Navy), Izuchukwu Nwachukwu (NSCDC) and Dauda Saje (Nigeria Correctional Service)

Middle Blockers: Philip Akande (Nigeria Customs), Moses Gana (Kano Pillars) and Army Ferdinand (Nigeria Police)

Outside Hitters: Samuel Ogwuche (NSCDC), Matthew Ejeh (Nigeria Customs) and Emmanuel Okeke (NSCDC)

Libero: Afun Idowu (Sunshine Spikers)

Head Coach: Usman Abdullah and Ezechukwu Oguamalam (Assistant Coach)