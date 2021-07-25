Eight Nigerians, among them five members of the Maritime Workers of Nigeria (MWUN) kidnapped by gunmen on Rivers State waters on Monday, have regained their freedom.

The release of the abducted travellers, which occurred on Saturday evening was sequel to the intervension of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and other stakeholders.

The DG of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, at about on Saturday night.

The abductees were believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction early next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State before the gunmen abducted them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

A statement by the assistant director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, said: “More information will be made available to the public in due course.”