The two abducted pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, have been released following the payment of N6million ransom.

A family source, who craved anonymity, disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP.

He said that the two sisters were released late Friday night after the payment of ransom to secure their release.

It would be recalled that the pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools were kidnapped on Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, in Akoko Edo LGA.

The vehicle in which the pupils, who are siblings, were traveling with some other pupils, was intercepted at gunpoint and the abductors dragged the the duo from vehicle into the bush.

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the development, had earlier said that the police operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the abducted kids.

“Two of the students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, Soldiers and vigilantes are already combing the bush to rescue the students,” he had stated.