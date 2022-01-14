Former speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Lawman Duruji, has been freed by his abductors.

Duruji was kidnapped on Saturday in the Ehime Mbano local government area of the state. The former lawmaker resurfaced, yesterday.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt the kidnappers had demanded N15 million as ransom for his release, however there was no confirmation if money exchanged hands.

Efforts to speak with Duruji proved abortive as he refused to speak saying he needed time.

Gunmen had also kidnapped a businessman popularly known as Ezzybee in Owerri, and the wife of Frank Onwumere, a former chairman of Okigwe local government area.

