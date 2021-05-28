President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Deacon Timothy Igbifa, on Wednesday night regained his freedom from his kidnappers.

He claimed that his abductors threatened to kill him if he failed to call off the protest by Ijaw youths at the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum handed to President Muhammad Buhari to constitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Igbifa also questioned the members of his national executive over their trip to Abuja two days to the expiration of the ultimatum to hold meeting with the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Igbifa, who spoke after he was released at Opokuma in Bayelsa State, said his assailants barricaded his vehicle on Tuesday morning, blindfolded him and drove him to many places. “I didn’t know the places they took me to because I was blindfolded. All they wanted me to do was to call off the protest. They wanted me to do video asking the youths to back down.

“But I told them that I already did a video in the morning asking them to go ahead with the protest even if I was kidnapped, arrested or killed. They became frustrated when they saw the protest going on at many places in the region. I also told them that I won’t betray the principles of our struggle”.

Igbifa said his assailants dropped him at Opokuma on Wednesday night, adding that with the help of persons, who recognised him, he was able to get to the Bayelsa State police headquarters in Yenagoa where he was debriefed by the police commissioner.

He said, after a brief meeting with the police commissioner, he met with Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was worried over his ordeals. Igbifa said he was not cowed by his experience, insisting the protest must continue with the aim of shutting down the region until the federal government inaugurates the board of the commission.