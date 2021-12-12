The pastor in charge of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Nariya in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, Reverend Dauda Bature, has been killed by bandits even after collecting an undisclosed amount of money as ransom for his release.

Pastor Bature was kidnapped from his farm within the same Nariya area on Monday, November 8, 2021 after which the abductors placed a ransom of N10 million on him.

A reliable source told our correspondent yesterday; “When some money was raised, they asked the wife to bring the money which she took to them on November 18. Then they collected the money and also kidnapped her.

“They kept her until Monday, December 6 and released her to go and look for more money. From that time, they were not talking to the wife again but another person.”

The chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend John Joseph Hayab who disclosed that that pastor had been killed by the abductors, lamented that the bandits were cruel and brutal to their victims, and urged the government to intensify efforts to check the frequent bloody attacks on the populace.

“On Thursday, they just called to tell the man that they had killed the pastor since they could not bring more money. The leadership of ECWA has been finding it difficult to break the information to the wife until yesterday (Friday) which was why people are just getting to know about it.

“What this means is that the bandits have become so cruel and brutal to their victims. They no longer have mercy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It shows our government needs to triple what it’s doing. These people cannot be defeated through rhetoric but by a superior fire. Despite the measures taking, they still continue their wickedness,” he said.