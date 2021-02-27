By Abu Nmodu, Minna

Released Kagara Government Science College Students and Teachers abducted, arrived Minna looking sick and were taken to the Niger state Development Company (NSDC) hotel for medical attention .

Journalists were barred from the state owned hotel located opposite Government House as the mobile police men brought the boys to the hotel along with the state Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman.

Usman neither spoke to Journlists nor allowed them in, but LEADERSHIP checks revealed that the released students and teachers were not up to 42 as figure earlier given by the government.

Attempts to ascertain whether any of the abductees lost their lives in the bandits camp proved abortive.