The official of the Chimola School, Akure, who was abducted along with the driver of the school bus in the early hours of Thursday by unknown gunmen, Omolayo Ojo, has been released.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the gunmen, Ojo said the hoodlums threatened to harm her if she did not cooperate with them when she was abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

According to her, she obeyed all their instructions and was released when they said she was innocent.

She further stated that she found her way back to Akure after asking for directions from people she met.

Details later…