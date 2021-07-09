After 28 days in captivity, the abducted students and lecturers of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, has finally regained their freedom.

The nine abductees comprising of two lecturers and seven students, among which two are female, were released around 6pm on Thursday.

Recall that on Wednesday, June 10, 2021, unknown gunmen invaded the polytechnic in the night and started shooting sporadically, killing one student, injured one, kidnapped others.

The unfortunate incident prompted the Management of the school to suspend all academic activities indefinitely, in a statement signed by the information and protocol officer of the Polytechnic, Mahmud Aliyu Kwarbai, on Thursday, June,11 2021.

However, the school re-opened on Monday, June 18, 2021, following improvement of security situation and measures taken by the state government and school management to ensure the safety of lives and property in the institution.

Confirming the release of the victims, the public relations officer (PRO) of the institution, Ibrahim Shehu, saidl “Nine students have been retrieved and all the victims were subsequently reunited with their families.”

On whether ransom was paid before their release, the PRO said, “I may not know since negotiations were carried out between the abductors and the families of the victims.

“All I could tell you is that they have been released and immediately reunited with their families after medical examinations.”