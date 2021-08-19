Abducted students of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura in Zamfara State have appealed to Governor Bello Matawalle and the government to pay the ransom demanded by their abductors within 24 hours.

In a 30-second video clip obtained by a news channel yesterday, the students were seen begging the state government to do the needful to ensure they were released by the bandits.

“We are the students of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura that were abducted by the bandits,” said one of the students who spoke in Hausa.

“You can see the conditions we are in. They are threatening to kill us if the government does not produce the ransom in 24 hours. The bandits even took us to see the dead bodies of those they have killed.”

In the video, the students and some of the female staff were seen squatting and blindfolded with the heavily armed men surrounding them.

Hours after the video was released, the commissioner for Information in Zamafar, Ibrahim Dosara, said the state government would do everything possible to secure the release of the abducted students and staff of the college.

He explained that a joint team of security agencies had begun a search and rescue operation.

The commissioner attributed the recent upsurge of bandits’ activities in the state to the intense military operation against recalcitrant bandits in the entire north-west region.