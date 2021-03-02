The federal government has been called to immediately Institutionalise the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) to protect schools and communities from attacks and abduction as witness in several parts of the country.

The call was made yesterday by the national commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof Dickson Akoh, at a press briefing in Abuja on the incessant kidnapping of students and other forms of banditry in educational institutions in the country.

Akoh said the primary focus of the PCN is to secure educational institutions from intruders and also to combat all forms of social vices with a view to create a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for learning.

On the Bill for An Act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps currently pending before the 9th National Assembly, the PCN head said: “In view of the heightening insecurity challenges in our country, I strongly appeal to the leadership of the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Bill and for Mr President to assent to this all-important Bill.”

He also said the corps officers and men have been adequately trained to serve as supporting agents of social order by providing a second line of public safety.