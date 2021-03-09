With the anxiety school abductions generate for parents and, indeed, the larger society not to talk of the embarrassment the nation suffers as well as the resources deployed in effecting their release, most Nigerians are beginning to demand for an end to the charade. They also are convinced that someone is playing games by pretending not to know who the sponsors are so as to expose them. After the damnable abduction of students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe, President Muhammadu Buhari himself was miffed enough to declare, thus far, no more.

Curiously, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle said immediately after that he has many revelations to make about the attack with a pledge to shock Nigerians regarding the identity of the people behind the abductions. Nigerians have been waiting to be shocked to no avail.

Considering the urgency of the moment, and in the considered opinion of this newspaper, it is time to quit rhetoric and face the real issue. It is even more disturbing that the matter is unduly enmeshed in needless politics. Otherwise, what does it take to name the perpetrators of such heinous crimes? The governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, already claims to know the characters behind the abduction. So why the delay in exposing them to the shame they richly deserve?

Stakeholders in the North where the situation is exceedingly worrisome are demanding for action from the security agencies and political leaders. For instance, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on security agencies in Nigeria to compel Governor Matawalle, to reveal the identities of kidnappers terrorizing his part of the country. Similarly, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked the Governor to immediately release the names of those he claimed were behind the abduction of 279 girls. They went ahead to stress that the governor should not be allowed to make “such depressing and confusing” comment without evidence.

Zamfara State, until recently, was the epicentre of banditry in the country. As part of measures to curb the activities of those murderous gangs, the state government had bent over backwards to grant amnesty to the bandits. Yet it didn’t stop the last abduction. As a newspaper, we are against amnesty for bandits and terrorists and our stand has not changed. In the first place, the bandits have not shown remorse or proved themselves worthy to earn the amnesty of the state. Besides, they are criminals and cannot be trusted.

After Jangebe, the federal government might have reassessed its strategies and approaches to the fight against banditry and we support its efforts in that direction. Already, the President has approved the ban of mining activities in the state while at the same time declaring the state a no fly zone.

It is from this perspective that we find it disturbing that the Zamfara state House of Assembly has rejected the federal government’s “no-fly zone” order on the state and also the ban on mining activities. The state governor was also reported to have said that he was not sure the federal government understands the situation.

In our view, issues that relate to security should not be politicized as every hand must be on deck to defeat the twin monsters of banditry and insurgency in the country. The state government, may claim that it understands the situation better. Being the authority on ground, it may be right. But it also obvious that the matter is getting out of hand and beyond its control. What is going on in Zamfara and in other parts of the country as far as banditry and insurgency are concerned, are clearly beyond the capacity of any state government to effectively manage. The might of the federal government is desirable at this time and there should be no room for grandstanding or muscle-flexing.

It is important to make clear the point that the security situation in the country is becoming an albatross that is steadily impeding national development. It is trite to argue that insecurity scares away investors. From this standpoint, we urge all parties involved in the war against terror to harmonise their strategies and build an actionable synergy that will bring to an end the ugly incidences of school abductions and other acts of banditry.

We are compelled by the seriousness of the matter to urge the federal government to extend the no fly zone to other parts of the country besieged by banditry. It is also to be understood that illegal mining is not peculiar to Zamfara State alone. To that extend, the federal government should also apply the same rules where illegal mining activities are aiding and abetting crime and criminality.

In the meantime, Zamfara State governor owes the nation a duty to name the sponsors of the Jangebe school abduction. Until the nation begins to arrest and prosecute the sponsors of banditry and terrorism, no matter how highly placed, military intervention will just be a fool’s errand.