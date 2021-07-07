Rotary Club of Abuja, Gwarinpa has called on the federal government to recruit more personnel into security agencies to ensure the safety of students and pupils in their schools.

The club’s president, Rotarian Jerry Adie made the call in Abuja yesterday during the commissioning of a sick bay donated by the club to LEA Primary School, 3rd Avenue in Gwarinpa. He said the government must think outside the box and redesign workable security strategies to guarantee the protection of life and property of all Nigerians.

He said with adequate security personnel, government can deploy more hands to man schools that are vulnerable to attacks, surmount the abduction challenges and nip the problem in bud, adding that government must cut some of its excesses, reduce the numbers of personnel attached to politicians and sit up to its responsibilities of providing security and basic infrastructural needs that would aid effective learning of school children.