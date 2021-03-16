ADVERTISEMENT

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged the federal government to ensure that armed guards are posted on 24 hours basis to every school in states affected by the recent spate of kidnappings.

Former vice president who added that no expense should be spared to keep schools safe, stressed that with 13.5 million Nigerian children being out of school, the country must excise the cancer of school abductions from the polity with clinically precise policies.

He warned that lawlessness and disorder would be bequeathed to the next generation if the nation does not impose law and order now.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed said, “With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, and to post 24 hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.

“With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out of school kids. This can only make things worse. It behooves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies.

“We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction. We must as a nation impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that,” he stated.