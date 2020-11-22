ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia.

The kidnapped APC chairman in Nasarawa State, Phillip Tatari Shekwo, was found dead few meters away from his personal residence in Bukan Sidi, Lafia.

Mr Shekwo, was kidnapped on Saturday night around 11 pm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically scaring people away before they whisked him away and shot him in the stomach and pierced his belly with sharp knife.

The lifeless body of the slain party chairman was discovered just about 100 meters away from his residence near Peace House, Bukan Sidi, Lafia.

Shekwo’s lifeless body was evacuated by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and deposited at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), in Lafia.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the speaker of the state House if Assembly, Abdullahi- Balarabe Ibrahim, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, government officials, party faithful and sympathizers were among early callers when the news of Shekwo’s death was broken.

Gov Sule, supported by Senator Al-Makura, was overheard by our correspondent consoling late Shekwo’s wife, urging her to take heart and consider what happened as God’s making.

“Those that committed this atrocity are on a mission to sniff life out of your husband, they are not looking for money, but I want to assure u that God will expose them; they will never go Scot free, take heart, May his soul RIP” Sule said.

Police Commissioner in Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Bola Longe, who confirmed the kidnapped and subsequent death of Mr Shekwo, said he was found death with wounds of gun shots.

CP Bola longe, said the circumstances that led to the death of the APC chairman shows that it was not all about kidnapping, but that the murderers are hired assisenators who were not just in the resident to kidnap him for money.

“From what we have seen since yesterday and the intensity of bullet marked on the wall of the house and the forceful gaining of entrance into the house in resistable proved that it was much more than Kidnapping.

“And where we found his body, near his house, normally when kidnapping is carried out it is for profit making, but this has shown that within a twinkle of an eye the man was killed, no demand was made whatsoever”

“So I believed it was assassination, but that not withstanding, we are going to carry out exhaustive investigation that will give us a clue to what has actually happened,for now I believed it was assassination” Longe said.