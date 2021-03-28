BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The abductors of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kaduna state have established contact with the leadership of the church in the state, demanding a ₦50 million ransom for their release

This was disclosed by the public relations officer of the Church in Kaduna province, Alao Joseph.

Mr. Joseph had confirmed to journalists that the church members were kidnapped by the bandits at about 7 pm on Friday along Kachia road.

He said that the bandits took away the church members to an unknown destination while the bus which they were travelling with was abandoned by the roadside.

He added that the church has contacted the security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the eight church members.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Kaduna state have confirmed the abduction of the eight Redeemed Church members on Friday night.

Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said the command is working closely with the leadership of the church in the state to ascertain the actual number of those that were abducted.

He added that police operatives have however commenced a manhunt on the.bandits with a view to apprehemding the criminals and rescuing the victims unharmed.

ASP Jalige also called on the public to always assist the police with relevant information that will further help in providing adequate security in the State.