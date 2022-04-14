Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, lecturer, Prof. Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, who was kidnapped inside a church has been asked to pay N50 million ransom for his release.

Idamoyibo who is the head of the department of music, was kidnapped on Saturday night in Eku on his way to Abraka from Sapele, Delta State, after a family meeting.

His abductors were said to have contacted the victim’s wife, Rosemary, and gave her till Friday to pay the ransom.

Eyewitnesses said the kidnappers chased the lecturer who tried to escape after one of the back tyres of his Highlander Jeep was shot by the criminals.

The kidnappers also fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by, while they made their way to the premises of Aganbi Memorial Baptist Church, Eku, where the victim had taken cover after abandoning his car.

A source said two other kidnap victims were in the vehicle that the lecturer was dragged into before they sped off.

The demand is coming as students of the department resorted for divine help by conducting prayers on a daily basis between 10am and 12 noon for his release.