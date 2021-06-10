Parents of 136 abducted Islamiyya pupils from Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School in Niger State have stopped contacting them.

LEADERSHIP gathered that since Monday this week, the kidnappers have neither contacted the headmaster of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, nor the officials of Rafi local government area who interface with the bandits for the parents.

A source hinted that “when they called last week, they were told that the children for the first time since they were abducted were given eggs and indomie to eat, but since then they have not contacted us, unlike the past week that they called everyday, the parents are worried.”

It was learnt that the parents are agitated by the silence from the bandits who had earlier threatened to arm the pupil or come for the parents if the ransom of N200 million was not paid.

The parents had blamed the delay in the release of the Islamiyya pupils to alleged lack of empathy and commitment by the government, as the government said ransom would not be paid to the bandits because it will empower them to buy more arms.

The deputy governor of Niger State Ahmed Mohammed Ketso speaking on the allegations of the parents of the abducted pupils, said it was not true that the parents of the children were neglected, adding that ” the government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello s a responsible one that will not neglect the people at times like this.”

He said, “We are making effort, significant progress in the direction of releasing the abducted pupils of the Islamiyya school, no responsible government will neglect the people now, and I can tell you that the Government of His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello is a responsible one.”

Meanwhile the state government has banned all illegal motor parks and unauthorized commercial number plates as parts of measures to be proactive in tackling insecurity in the state.

The deputy governor said the state government is ready to take measures that would completely check upsurge of banditry in the state and urged the parents to be patient.