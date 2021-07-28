Abductors of the paramount chief of the Jaba people, Kpop Ham, Danladi Gyet Maude, have demanded a ransom of N100 million before his release.

According to a source that pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers yesterday reached out to the family and made their demand.

It is not clear if the request by the family to talk to the kidnapped monarch was granted, but the abductors insisted on payment of the ransom as condition for the release of the paramount ruler.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that the bandits had on Monday abducted the 83-year-old monarch at about 2pm in his farm at Tatara Village situated in Nasarawa State.

Meanwhile, the member representing Jaba constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Dikko in a statement he personally signed and issued to LEADERSHIP called on the Kaduna State government to solicit for foreign support to address the security challenges that have bedeviled many parts of the state.

He said it is no longer speculation that Kaduna State has become an epicentre of all forms of insurgency in Nigeria.

He noted that recently, the United States of America warned her citizens not to visit 3 major states in Nigeria, unfortunately Kaduna is among the three states the American government warned her citizens not to visit, adding that this is a negative pointer that would affect foreign investment.

The lawmaker called on the commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Hon Samuel Aruwan to immediately launch an aggressive search for the whereabouts of the monarch and bring him back within 24 hours, as it happened recently with the emir of Kajuru when he was kidnapped.