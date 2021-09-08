There is apprehension in Wawa kingdom, in Borgu local government area of Niger State as the abductors of their monarch are yet to make contact with the people.

The Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was abducted last Saturday night by 10 gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Four days after his abduction the abductors have not contacted the family or the Borgu Emirate, thereby raising some questions over his abduction and safety.

While some people are attributing his abduction to his long standing opposition to the activities of some foreign Fulani men who came from neighbouring Benin and Niger Republic to settle in the area, some people are fingering one of his security guards suspected to be informant of bandits.

Some were afraid that the abductors might have harmed the monarch who had resisted his abduction but decided to follow his abductors when they threatened to kill members of his family.

A source close to Dodo of Wawa palace told LEADERSHIP yesterday that “everybody is now a suspect even some of his family members were being questioned.”

“The bandits were led by a woman and when they came the son was outside the building, he was the one that told them that the father was in the palace, so even the son is being questioned too,” the source added.

The state police command spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said the tactical squad and the local vigilantes have been mobilised and are on the trail of the abductors.