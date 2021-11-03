The abductors of the about seven staff and family members of the University of Abuja, have demanded N300m ransom.

Recall that bandits attacked the University staff quarters in Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, on Tuesday and kidnapped the seven persons including a Professor.

Some of the sources who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP said, “They demanded N50 million naira for each person, they have contacted the family.”

Also confirming the development to journalists, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr Habib Yakoob said: “They got in touch with the family, the parents of the abducted children were contacted. We learnt they are asking for N300 million for all of them,” he said