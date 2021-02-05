BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Oyetunji Abdulaziz and Rotkeng Ishaya yesterday, won the blue ribald 100m event at the ongoing Zonal Athletics Trials at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Oyetunji, a 300-level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, won the 100m men event in a blis- tering 9.8secs, beating fellow zone two sprinter, Monday John, who won silver with 10.80secs and Collins Eze of zone three who came third with 11.84secs.

Rotkeng Ishaya of Zone one ran 11.94secs to win the female version ahead of Hajara Haruna of zone two (12.22secs) and Temitope Olusesan also of zone two (12.95secs).

Suraju Habibu of zone one ran 47.65secs to win the men quarter mile, beating Oriaku Joshua (49.9secs) and Abubakar Tijani (51.9secs) both of zone two to sil- ver and bronze respectively.

Zone two made it to gold and silver in the female quarter-mile, as Comfort Sule won in 1m: 10.2secs, Favour Dare emerged second in 1m:2.3secs, while Favour Emmanuel of zone one won bronze in 1m:5.09sesc.

Serial champion Matthew Nancy led a zone three sweep of the women’s 5,000m ahead of Deborah Yohanna and Promise Samson in 19m:27.20secs, 20m:39.10secs and 21m:11.9secs respectively.

Husamatu Sanusi won the male 5,000m with 16m:10.01secs, beating fellow Zone three runners, Jimmy James (16m:05.16secs} and Ibrahim Abdullahi of zone one (17m:40.20}.