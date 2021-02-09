By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

Former emir of Kano Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has expressed his excitement over the steps taken by the Kano State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to close Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara Mosque and the banning of the cleric of the Mosque from preaching in the state.

Speaking in a short video recording yesterday the former emir was quoted as calling on the people and Government of Kano State to continue to resist any attempt by any one to put the state off- track contrary to the right path Sheikh Usman Ibn Dafodio had left all the Northern states on.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the people should insist on following the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his well-respected companions as that is the right path that could take them to Paradise.

Former Emir Sanusi II, who is also vast in Islamic knowledge further cautioned against comments that are not substantiated and provocative as that could ignite trouble in the society.

He said, “Dr Ganduje deserved commendation based on what he has done in banning all other activities of Sheikh Abduljabar across the state for he has saved Kano of imminent religious uprising, no one should henceforth be allowed to ply similar line and allow to go scot-free.”