Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, yesterday, fixed September 2 for the ruling in the application for re-arraignment of a cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara, for an alleged blasphemy case.

The trial judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, fixed the date for ruling after listing to arguments by the counsel, on whether a new charge should be read to Nasiru-Kabara or not.

Sarki-Yola ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre, pending ruling.

Nasiru-Kabara was first arraigned before the court on July 16, charged with blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offence according to the First Information Report (FIR) from the police by the Office of the Attorney General which prepared the charge against the cleric.

Abduljabbar Kabara, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecution counsel, Suraj Sa’eda (SAN), urged the court to terminate the first FIR and have new charge by the state government dated Aug.13.

Sa’eda said that a charge must be read and a plea taken before any other objection according to section 390(2) of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019.