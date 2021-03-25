ADVERTISEMENT

BY ORJIME MOSES, Abuja

The Sarkin Musawan Katsina and district head of Musawa, Alhaji Sagir Abdullahi Inde has conferred the traditional title of Talban Musawa on Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed.

A letter of notification personally signed by the district head stated that he conferred the title of Talban Musawa on Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed based on his monumental contributions to the socio-economic development of not only the district but the entire local government area.

Alhaji Sagir Inde wished Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed success in his new position and expressed hope and confidence that he would consolidate on his contribution towards the development of the district.

Reacting to the development, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed popularly known as ‘General,’ who is also the personal assistant to the director general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) expressed gratitude to God and the district head for deeming him fit for this great and historic title.

Alhaji Ahmed promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and assured that he will continue to contribute his quota to the development of not only Musawa District but also the state as a whole.