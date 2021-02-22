By Anthony Ada Abraham,

The CEO, BOAPR agency, Mr Benedict Aguele has praised the nomination of 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC Chairman and the need to create an EFCC that drives Nigeria to a point where there are no more fertile grounds for corruption or manipulation of anti-graft agencies to do the bidding of corrupt interests.

He made this know while speaking with journalists in Abuja on why Bawa must be confirmed and given the mantle to flush out corrupt elements holding the country back.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nigeria has been in a fight against corruption that has faltered and encountered several false starts and stops over the years, with the resultant effect being that Nigeria is still perceived as being a pervasively corrupt nation internationally.

He said: “The anti-corruption war, being a key campaign programme that led to the election of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, appeared to have hit a rock until the President appointed a man with a different profile to pilot the fight, in the person of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Indeed true to expectation, Mr. Bawa’s appointment has led to series of reactions but as a people, we need to come together and unite around common issues of our welfare rather than give in to divisive elements that have failed to hold this nation captive.

“Bawa’s appointment challenges the status quo wherein we are called to promote clannish interests at the expense of fighting for consensus positions that benefit all of us.

“The current situation is such that public confidence in the fight must be won and to do this anti-graft agencies must be seen to be carrying out their work professionally and without respect to personality or social standing or other sentiments.

“The gathering of the hawks to prevent Abdulrasheed Bawa from ascending a position he is eminently qualified for, both in training and practice, shows he possesses certain qualities that corrupt segments of society would rather not have at the helm, seeing as this would put paid to their days of having free reign with public resources,” he stated.