By Anthony Ada Abraham,

President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter to the Senate President seeking confirmation of the Senate has appointed a 40-year-old, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa to become the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on the appointment, a public commentator, Mohammed Basah said the appointment of Bawa as the EFCC Chairman was always a matter of when, not if, as the man had distinguished himself over the years, rising from being a pioneer cadet of the Commission.

Though relatively young, he is a veteran of financial crime investigations expertise, having attended several specialised trainings in addition to his Degrees in Economics and Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy. Bawa is also currently pursuing another degree in law.

Basah said that Bawa is the brave man behind the celebrated Deziani, crude oil swap, Atlantic Energy and Petroleum Subsidy Fraud investigations by the EFCC. While serving as zonal head of the Ibadan office of EFCC, Bawa ran notorious Yahoo boys out of town, before moving on to Port Harcourt zonal office where he tamed the oil bunkerers.

Wherever there is a major case, this cerebral young man has been at the forefront. Abdulrasheed, with his wealth of experience and unflinching dedication to duty, will finally bring EFCC to its long lost glory helping to dismantle several financial crime syndicates.

His last stint as the zonal head of the EFCC Lagos office put paid to the erroneous impression that there are untouchables in the fight against corruption as he took the ant-corruption fight right up to Bourdillon.

He rated that Bawa would certainly bring brain and not brawn to the anti-corruption war, going by his antecedents as a cerebral officer. Having risen through the ranks as a thoroughbred EFCC man, Nigerians can be rest assured that he wouldn’t be beholden to any cabal or vested interests.

This particular appointment ticks all the right boxes and it would only further serve the interest of progress the Senate to do the needful in speeding up his confirmation.