By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has mourned the demise of the pioneer Grand Khadi of the state, Justice AbdulKadir Orire.

Justice Orire, Sarkin Malami of Ilorin died yesterday’s evening at the age of 87.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement he personally signed said:”Today, our state lost of one of its finest jurists, a founding father, and indeed a national statesman, retired Justice AbdulKadir Orire (CON), who was the pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal between 1975 and 1999. He died at the ripe age of 87.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allaah who is the giver and taker of life, I join all our people in Ilorin and across Kwara and Kogi States to mourn the passing of this exemplary leader who distinguished himself as an erudite legal scholar, researcher, Muslim community leader, and development activist. Justice Orire devoted his entire life to scholarship, humanitarian services, propagation of Islam, and inter-religious peace-building in Kwara and Nigeria. His roles in the founding of the University of Ilorin and other great institutions stand tall for posterity. Baba would be sorely missed!

“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara State, I commiserate with Mai Martaba the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), and the entire state on this sad yet inevitable development. My special commiseration goes to the immediate and extended family of Justice Orire who would carry on the great legacies of the great Islamic leader and jurist. I pray Almighty Allaah to grant Baba al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind. ”