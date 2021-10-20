The National Peace Committee (NPC) has called for a peaceful atmosphere during the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State.

It disclosed that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on 4 November, 2021 ahead of the governorship election.

The chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, called on key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra election.

Abubakar stressed that collaboration of all stakeholders is needed as the committee works towards achieving its desired goal.

The statement reads in part: “As Ndi Anambra prepare for the November 6, 2021, Governorship Election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC) wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4th, 2021, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka

“In ensuring the effective discharge of its objectives, the NPC has been carrying out back-channel negotiations and private meetings for peace amongst political stakeholders across party lines.

“We call on all key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra Governorship Election.”

The NPC also reiterated that as an apolitical body, the peace, unity and tranquility of the country is of paramount importance which cannot be overemphasised.

The National Peace Committee further urged all stakeholders to eschew violence before, during and after the election so that Anambra State will come out of the election stronger and live up to its name as the ‘Light of the Nation.’