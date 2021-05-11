By Abu Nmodu |

A former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has refuted speculations on social media, linking him with a helicopter reportedly supplying food to bandits.

The claim started in hush tones and became a major issue among social media users in recent weeks, prompting him to come up with a rebuttal.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman, Gen. Abdulsalami described as “false and unfounded the fake news linking him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food to bandits.”

Abdulsalami said he would have “ordinarily, ignored such spurious news but has to set the record straight.

“General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar dissociate himself from such a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen, ” the aide said.

He stated that “this kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned.”

He wondered “how individuals can be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.”

The media aide therefore urged Nigerians “to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on social media.”

He urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in the country.