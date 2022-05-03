Former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, have implored Nigerians to embrace peace, saying it is only the way the country can wriggle out of social, economic, political and security challenges it is currently enmeshed in.

In their separate Eid-el-Fitr messages yesterday, they specifically charged Muslims to use the lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan to always work for peace.

General Abdulsalami, who spoke after the Eid prayers in Minna, the Niger State capital, urged Nigerians to sustain prayers for peace in the country.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto who is also the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) asked Nigerian politicians to allow peace to reign in the country.

In his message to Nigerians in Sokoto, the royal father implored politicians in the country to play the game of politics with faith, love one another and ensure none of their supporters is involved in breaching the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria are fast approaching. Therefore we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah,” he said.

The Sultan also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life to witness the month of Ramadan.

He felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the Eid-el-fitr celebration, while urging Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and peaceful coexistence across the country.

In the same vein, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace in the country.

Tambuwal told Nigerians not to lose sight of the fact that they have all sweated and bled to ensure that they put in place an enduring democratic culture that must not be allowed to go in vain.

He said, “As leaders, we have not on our part relented in efforts to tackle insecurity through sustained support to security agencies and collaboration with the Federal Government and authorities in Niger Republic.

“Alarming incidents still occur in our communities but our collaboration is yielding positive results that lead to the capture and containing bandits and kidnappers in our state.

“Nigerians must remain level headed and never politicize the security situation facing us.”

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar called on politicians in the country to play politics by its rules.

He spoke after the two rakkats prayers to mark this year’s Eid fitri celebration at Bida , Minna and Lapai respectively in NIger State.

The Etsu Nupe who is the chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, said the call on politicians had become imperative because the conduct of politicians is germane for peaceful and successful 2023 general polls.

He cautioned politicians against using vulnerable youths as political thugs, as doing so could destroy the future of the youth and invariably the country.

The traditional ruler advised politicians to focus on core issues that would bring about rapid development rather than dwelling on campaigns of calumny against each other.

“Politicians should be busy telling Nigerians what they have in stock for them instead of fighting each other. I also want to call on Nigerians to elect God- fearing leaders during the 2023 elections. I pray that we shall have peaceful, credible, free and fair election in 2023”, he said

Also, Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, also encouraged the people to embrace peace even as he admonished the people to be mindful of happenings in their domains, especially with the present security challenges.

Sani Bello stated this shortly after observing the two rakka’at prayers at the Lapai Eid Praying Ground in Lapai local government area of the state.

“My Sallah message to the people is that of peace and for the people to be very conscious of what is happening,” he said.

The governor expressed hope that the benefits and blessings that accompanied this year’s Ramadan will bring an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country.

On its part, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) asked Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to uphold the virtues of Ramadhan as they celebrate Eid-el Fitr.

In a statement signed by it national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the party noted that while Ramadhan embodies personal sacrifice and good neighbourliness, Nigerians must adhere to these lessons of the holy month.

Morka stated: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitates with the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Fitr, signifying the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

“As we celebrate, we enjoin the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to uphold the virtues and essence of Ramadan, through supplications, personal sacrifice, hospitality, charity, good neighbourliness and tolerance as taught by the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“The APC calls on all patriots to remain steadfast in the arduous task of nation-building, and to use the occasion to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in our land. Our great Party wishes everyone peaceful and pleasant celebration. Barka da Sallah”.