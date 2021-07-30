Former lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, has picked holes in the position of the minister of state for Labour and Employment , Mr Festus Keyamo, on the Governor Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) committee, saying the senior lawyer’s opinion will lead to “self-immolation’.

In a statement he signed yesterday, the board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) expressed surprise over Keyamo’s stance on the matter, especially his insistence that the APC must immediately halt all preparations for the forthcoming congresses and disband the planning committee.

He said Keyamo’s argument premised on his interpretation of the judgement of the Supreme Court in Jegede Vs Akeredolu was baseless since the defence of Buni, who is the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC was never heard.

According to Abe, most members of the APC accepted the reality of the CECPC as a decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party with President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the party in attendance.

He said party leaders who had reservations about the constitution of the CECPC were informed that the decision to establish the committee was reached only after extensive legal examination of the issues confronting the APC at that time by a body of eminent lawyers in leadership positions in the APC .

Abe explained that ironically, Keyamo was one of the legal luminaries whose stand swayed the president in support of the CECPC option as the only means to save the party from imminent self-destruction at the time.