By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Former Senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha, have extolled the virtues of late founder of Monipulo Group, Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs.

The duo spoke on at a service of songs organised by the Lulu-Briggs family in honour of their late father in Port Harcourt.

Abe said: “I don’t think that High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs woke up any morning to pray about what people will say when he dies. He woke up very day, he did be best he could, helped those he could help and did what was right for him that very day.

“He did not use his money to force people to say good things about him but because he did good things, people are saying good things. There are so many good things about Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs that we can learn from. I have always referred him as a pillar of the community.

Speaking also, former NBA President, Onueze Okocha, said the late Monipulo founder touched several lives in communities in the Niger Delta through his company and the O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

Okocha said: “Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs was a proud Kalahari son, who touched many lives. Through Monipulo and O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation, he touched several lives. If was not touching lives of widows, he was touching lives of destitutes or communities through medical outreaches.”

In his vote of thanks, son of the deceased, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, thanked friends and well-wishers for making out time to identify with the family in their period of trial.