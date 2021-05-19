Abia State government has abandoned its proposed airport project over its viability under the present economy of the state.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stated this when he spoke to newsmen during a zoom meeting, adding that the government would not embark on it because other states in the South East zone have established airports.

Explaining that the administration has prioritised its needs, he said the resources of the state must be properly channeled to address only the fundamental needs of the people.

“Only about five per cent of our population has interest in flying while the 95 use road to move their goods and services. We must look at the needs of our people before embarking on any project,” he said.

He stressed that the proposed dry port at Ntigha in Isiala Ngwa North local government area by the federal government needed to be completed to facilitate ease of doing business in Aba and the state at large.

The governor used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s mission to leave the state better than he met it and to be remembered as someone who came and tackled intractable issues.

“I want to be remembered as the governor who tackled unworkable roads like Faulks, Ama Ikonne in Aba and the governor who added to the road infrastructure stock of the state.

“Most of the roads we constructed are still standing and would stand the test of time. We have affected positively all facet of state infrastructure, education, health care, road, agriculture, and SME,” he said.