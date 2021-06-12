The new Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA) library has been named after late nationalist and educationist, Dr Alvan Ikoku.

Provost of the college, Philips Ntoh stated this while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in his office, saying the gesture is in recognition of the contributions of Ikoku to various developments in the country.

“Nothing can be more honouring for him than this for the roles he played towards the political and educational development of the country, including the founding of the famous Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu,” he said.

Dr Ntoh said one of the biggest challenges he had faced in his six years’ leadership of the college was when the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) turned down their request for grant for the execution of projects.

“It had insisted that we must first complete all existing projects initiated by the previous administrations for accountability before it would consider the request even as it was very urgent.”

He said that unfortunately about 80 per cent of the grant for one of the major projects had already been collected by the initiator, while the actual job executed was about 10 per cent at most.

“We were therefore, forced to source for loan from a commercial bank to complete the projects to meet the condition and since then, it has been from one project to another including the about 500-capacity library.”