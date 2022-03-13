The deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has alleged that cabinet members in the Abia State government are financially incapacitated by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Onyejeocha stated this during a stakeholders meeting of the state chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) hosted by Lt-Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) at his Ovim residence in Isuikwuato local goverment area of the state.

She challenged the Ikpeazu-led administration to disprove her claims, saying some of the commissioners do come to her or call and beg for financial assistance on the ground that they have not been paid since their appointment.

The lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency said with their situation, many of the state appointees “are merely maintaining their bogus commissionership-status even as they are suffering and smiling on empty stomach.”

“I’ve never seen any administration that don’t pay commissioners and empower them with imprest to be able to offer even little assistance to people in need since they can’t offer employment,” she added.

Onyejeocha, who argued that no administration had ever reduced commissioners to such level, added that, “We’re equally talking of non-payment of salaries. If you can’t do that, then you don’t have any business being in government.”

The 4th term lawmaker also explained that she was saddened that the state has been saddled with a governor who is allegedly found wanting in both physical and stomach infrastructure while the neighbouring states are rapidly developing.

She further said she could not imagine an administration like the one being run by Governor Ikpeazu nursing the idea of planting a successor to perpetuate the maladies of the ruling party on the people as if they are fools.

“Is that an administration you want to vote in for continuity and when they appoint commissioners they will be begging for money?” she asked, urging the electorate not to repeat past mistakes in 2023.

“This time around,” she noted, “the moles among us, who helped PDP to succeed in 2019 would be checkmated. Genuine members must bury their differences and sacrifice their personal interests for our permanent interest of salvaging the state.”