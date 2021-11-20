The Abia State commissioner for information and strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnaya, has explained that the 4.7 kilometer Faulks Road in Aba rehabilitated at a cost of N6.8billion collapsed due to a technical fault.

Chikamnayo spoke to newsmen with his documentation and strategy counterpart and chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Ugochukwu Emezue and Barr Onyebuchi Ememanka respectively in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said even as it was still under construction and yet to be handed over to the state government, trucks conveying tiles and ceramic coupled with the persistent rains this year compromised some sections of the road.

He noted that with the exception of the road and others which include Ngwa, Ohanku, Obohia and Port Harcourt which the government had concluded plans to fix, its critics failed to see the 80 others it had rehabilitated.

He said: “The good news is that the government is returning to the road this dry season. We will fix the bad spots and do a total wearing course overly and then commission it officially like the once impassable ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the chief press secretary, who expressed concern over the collapse of the road, maintained that the government was committed to completing the ongoing flyover at Isisioma Junction in the commercial city sooner than expected.

Ememanka said the project was being delayed by the ongoing rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and maintained that despite the challenge, the government was bent on completing the first of such project in the state.

He denied a media report that the government had received a World Bank $57billion facility to rehabilitate some major roads in the city, assuring that before the middle of next year it would wear a new look.

Contributing, Emezue said under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the state had among other achievements become the Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SME’s) capital of the country.