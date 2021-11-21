The disagreement between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Abia State administration and the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has heightened with more verbal war.

In a press statement issued by the chairman, the Rev. Augustine Ehiemere yesterday, APGA said the administration ignored the issues it had raised earlier and went personal.

At a world press conference addressed by the chairman in Umuahia, the state capital, the opposition party had alleged that the state under the PDP had been unlucky in terms of good leadership and governance since 1999.

Citing many areas where he complained that the successive administrations had failed, Ehiemere added that in comparison, the state was lagging far behind Imo, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi, “just to mention but a few.”

He said, “Unarguably, we cannot beat our chest and say the state has achieved any meaningful development, economically and otherwise for the past 22 years now, using some developmental indices and yardstick as compared to the states mentioned.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations, the state commissioner for information and strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnayo at press conference at the Government House, made several allegations against Dr Alex Otti, APGA’s 2015 and 2919 governorship candidate.

In an address entitled “Enough of Otti’s nonsense” Chikamnayo also accused the former banker of being instrumental to the collapse of the N6.8b 4.7 km Faulks Road, Aba, built by the present adminitation.

Joined by his Documentation and Strategy counterpart and chief press secretary to the governor, Hon Ugochukwu Emezue and Barr Onyebuchi Ememanka respectively, he described Ehiemere as a failed party leader.

In the latest attack, APGA reiterated its stand that the administration had failed to address multiple and weighty issues of bad governance and poor standard of living among the teeming populace of the state as it had earlier alleged.

“It is very unfortunate, shameful and ridiculous that instead of addressing the issues of non-payment of workers’ salaries, pensioners and the poor and dilapidated infrastructure, the administration chose to attack our members.

“Chikamnayo by his actions has put his own character in issue and at the appropriate time, APGA will tell the adminitation and the people that a man who lacks moral rectitude can never be the image maker of the state,” he added.