BY KALU EZIYI |

Abia State government has demanded an unreserved apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for misrepresentation of facts which it said had put the state in bad light before the general public.

The government accused NLC of misinforming the public that it is yet to commence the payment of the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000.00 to civil servants.

The state commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in a statement, said the misrepresentation is contained in a publication made by a Lagos-based daily.

Kalu said, “Abia State was actually the first state in the eastern part of the country to commence the payment of the new minimum wage with the least paid worker earning over N30,000.00 with effect from January 2020.”

He expressed dismay that the union is aware of the fact which is verifiable and available within the country’s media space and the state civil servants who are their members.

The commissioner, therefore called on both the congress and the national daily to immediately verify and correct the misinformation with an apology to both the government and the people of the state.