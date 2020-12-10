BY KALU EZIYI |



The Abia State government has said it would do everything possible to make the dream of the state having a seaport come true.

The government said this is to enhance economic prosperity of the state and its citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Barr Suleiman Ukandu stated this when he met with stakeholders and host-community of the proposed project in Obuaku, in Ukwa East local government area.

Ukandu, who was on an inspection visit to the site of the project, said when completed, it will open up both the state and other states in the South East and beyond to the international community.

Advertisements

Expressing satisfaction with his observations, he directed the investor in the project, Zoros Energy Limited, to commence the immediate dredging of Azumini Blue River which is about 23 nautical miles from the Atlantic Ocean as an indication of its preparedness to execute the project.

Speaking further, he explained that he came with a representative of the secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Chris Ezem and top management staff of the ministry to show the seriousness of the government to ensure the completion of the project.

According to the commissioner, “I therefore implore you to cooperate with each other on the one hand and the investor on the other. The government is resolute and determined to ensure the timely completion of the project.”

Standing in for the investor and chief executive officer of the company, HRH Eze Ikenna Nwaigwe assured that the company will partner with both the host-community and the government to ensure the timely delivery of the project according to specifications.

The monarch, who said the investor is in charge of the company’s investment portfolio in Africa with 53 conglomerates world-wide, added that the project, when completed will have a huge impact on a large number of people both directly and indirectly.

Reacting, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Ikeagwuchi Ekele expressed their appreciation for the decision to site there, saying it is one of the major reasons that prompted them to provide over 2,000 hectares of land for it as soon as they were approached.