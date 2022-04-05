Executive and members of Cleanse and Clean Abia Group (CACAG) yesterday called on all political parties to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants to have credible and trans[1]parent primary election in the state and in South East.

The group stated this while giving a Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Sunday Onuoha, an ultimatum to join the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state. The group also issued a 14- day notice to Bishop Onuoha to accept and run as a governorship aspirant/candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

In a communique issued in Abuja, the group said, “We call on all political par[1]ties to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants and to ensure a free, fair, credible and transparent primary election for all elective positions in Abia State, Southeast, and Nigeria as a whole,” the group said The communique further said the group said having scrutinised and x-rayed the list of eminently qualified ndi Abia that are fit and proper to lead Abia State together with the list of aspirants who are already jostling for the governorship ticket of various political parties, observed that Bishop Sunday Onuoha towers above others in terms of verifiable and impressive an[1]tecedents, integrity, academ[1]ic qualifications, pedigree, administrative sagacity and wealth of experience.

The communique jointly signed by the convener, Hon Uchenna Emehelu; Chief Mrs Oge Nnatu, Secretary; Dr Chidera Onyenka, Publicity Secretary; Sir Stephen Omile, member; Mrs Joy Inyi, Woman leader and Mr Paul Kalu, youth leader, said, “Bishop Sunday Onuoha is the Bishop of the masses.