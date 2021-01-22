BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The Abia State government has inaugurated a 29-member committee for the development of a comprehensive and harmonised private-sector driven transport policy for the state.

At the event at Government House, Umuahia, the capital, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said its terms of reference include identifying major challenges facing the sector with a view of finding solutions to them.

Represented by his deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, he added that others include to create a transport policy that will emphasis on infrastructure and social economic development of the state.

He charged the members to feel free to advice the government on other ways of making the sector competitive to drive the economy and make the roads safer from accidents and other challenges.

Responding on behalf of the member, the chairman, who is also the state commissioner for Transport, Godswill Nwanoruo pledged the diligent commitment of the members to actualize the terms.