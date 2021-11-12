All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said Abia State has been very unlucky in terms of good leadership and governance since 1999 compared to other South East states.

The state chairman of the party, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, stated this at a world press conference in the state capital, Umuahia, saying the situation has put the state in bad perspective in the comity of states.

Ehiemere said under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the people of the state have been suffering serious economic hardship, strangulations and subjugation in the hands of political jobbers and opportunists who forced themselves on them.

“Unarguably, we cannot beat our chest and say the state has achieved any meaningful development, economically and otherwise for the past 22 years now, using some developmental indices as yardstick as compared to other states mentioned herein,” he said.

According to him, it is very disheartening that the masses of the people who are mostly farmers cannot boast of good road networks just as the civil servants are not paid salaries including teachers and pensioners.

The chairman, who explained that the pensioners are owed up to two years pension, added: “May we categorically state here that APGA as an opposition party is not ignorant of the few kilometer roads by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led-government in Aba.”

He noted that the very vital question every reasonable person will ask is whether the government had done well in terms of infrastructure development compared to the huge amount of money received for that purpose.

The cleric queried what the government had done with N27billion facility obtained from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt, Obioha, Ohanku, and Ngwa Roads in the commercial city.

He congratulated the party’s candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, saying the people should expect a replication of the victory in the state in 2023.