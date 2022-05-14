A 2023 Abia State Accord Party governorship aspirant, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, has said 30 years after its creation, the state lags terribly behind in all spheres of life.

Nwankpa stated this in Umuahia yesterday when he announced his aspiration for the office, describing the situation in the state as irritating and nauseating.

Reading an address titled; “My mission and vision for Abia State” the second clergyman to indicate interest in the seat said the state had no Government House of its own and the water taps are ever dry.

“The workers which include the core civil servants, parastatals and agencies, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, health workers and pensioners are owed several months salary arrears and pension,” he said.

He said despite being an oil producing state, it has the worst roads in Nigeria while the commercial nerve centre, Aba is like a slum even with the government’s claim of having international markets.

Nwankpa, who said he had for over 16 years been touching the lives of the poor and needy in the society added: “Our state is in dire need of the change they can trust and believe in. They are tired of recycled old and corrupt politicians, godfathers, revenue leakages, multiple taxation, infrastructure decay, total negligence of our youths and the need to change the entire template of governance.”

According to him, he would consult widely and create a government that would not only listen to intellectual and technocrats, but as well meet the needs and aspirations of the youth and women.

In his address, the chairman of the party, Engr Uma Ogbonna, blamed the present administration in the state for failing to live up to the expectation of the people after almost seven years in office.

He said Nwankpa’s indication of interest for the office was a response to his prayer, adding that God was about doing a new thing in the state.