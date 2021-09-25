Amidst rising insecurity across the country, the Abia State government has launched a security fund as well as security support and registration of residents’ card.

Speaking during at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu urged residents to drive the initiative by enrolling and obtaining the cards.

He also raised the alarm over the high rate of armed robbery and kidnapping along Lokpanta and Isuikwuato axis suspected to be committed by illegal immigrants who use Lokpanta Cattle Market as a hideout.

Ikpeazu, who said the card is customized with security features, added that there is a plan to integrate both the state social identity number and the resident’s card platforms for more synergy.

He commended, the former governor of the state and Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Chief Theodore Orji for initiating the programme during his tenure.

Similarly, Enugu State governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by Mr Mathew Oboechi stressed the need for synergy among southeast states and the security agencies and the importance of intelligence sharing.

In his speech, the Senator, who was the chairman of the occasion lamented that insecurity had taken a different dimension and needed to be tackled by both government and the people.

According to him, there is an urgent need for the people to support the governor and the government both morally and financially in achieving adequate security of lives and property in the state.