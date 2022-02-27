The owner of the two-storey building onUmuwaya Road in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, which collapsed on Friday while under renovation, was warned to stop the work.

The general manager, Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr Enyinnaya Nwokenta, stated this when he spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday on the incident yesterday.

Nwokenta said, “The authority had earlier served the owner notices to stop the renovation to enable the relevant experts take a look at the building and the extent of work already executed, but to no avail.”

He decried the attitude of developers who embark on such renovations without approval from the relevant authorities, adding that with the sealing of the premises the government was now set to take action against the owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the state commissioner for lands and survey, Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba, said the ministry would set up a committee of building experts to investigate the cause of the collapse.

He said what he saw at the scene was a manifestation of low quality work which was executed without permit or approval by the relevant agencies.

“Nobody will be happy with this kind of thing,” he said.

The commissioner who thanked God that there was no loss of life or injuries in the incident, expressed dissatisfaction over the manner some developers take laws into their hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is not happy about it. They just start building or renovating without consulting properly and it is not good. They have the town planning officers; they have the UCDA all at their service,” he said.