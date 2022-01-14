Abia North political stakeholders have commenced mobilisation and sensitization of the people of the district for the return of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa to the Senate in 2023.

Ohuabunwa, who was the representative of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency from 1999-2003, represented the district from 2015-2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The immediate-past secretary to the state government (SSG), D. Eme Okoro, stated this yesterday when the stakeholders addressed newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital.

“During his tenure in the Senate, he attracted verifiable projects across the district besides having over 10 bills and motions to his credit in less than three years in the Red Chamber,” he related.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoro said, “Since the exit of the vocal and vibrant parliamentarian and former speaker of ECOWAS parliament from the 8th Assembly, the district has unfortunately slid into political darkness.”

He said but for the efforts and contributions of some House of Representatives members from the district, “Abia North would have been completely on mute at the current National Assembly.”

“The district does not need to be represented by somebody who will abandon his legislative duties to junket around the country either receiving chieftaincy titles or being turbaned also,” he noted

Maintaining that the same applies to anyone who is being distracted by his presidential ambition, he added that “anybody that has issues with the EFCC should resolve it first before going to represent us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, one-time commissioner for transportation and former chairman of Ohafia local government area, Mrs Nnenna Obewo, vowed to mobilise the women “to ensure Ohuabunwa returns to the seat.”