Abia State government has begun moves for the establishment of military and other security units around the new cattle market and abattoir at Omumauzor to provide security.

This followed last Tuesday’s attack by unknown gunmen at the facility in Ukwa West local government area of the state which lead to loss of lives, livestock, and valuable property.

The governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu announced this while speaking after assessing the extent of the attack, adding that in addition, the perimeter fencing would be reinforced immediately. Speaking further, Okezie expressed surprise that such blood thirsty people, who can kill and destroy mindlessly can still be found in the society, sympathised with the families of the deceased.

“In the same token, I want to use this forum to assure the victims that the government will continue to seek means of ensuring they continued with their business,” the state chief executive added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said present investigations indicated that the youths were not involved in the attack as being insinuated in some quarters just as they were said to have assisted in evacuating the victims.

Ikpeazu, who vowed that the government would support the security agencies in fishing out the suspects, added that it would also not relent in ensuring the protection of lives and property of the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT